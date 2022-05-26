Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 624,821 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Broadcom worth $2,949,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $19.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $550.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,885. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $588.50 and a 200-day moving average of $591.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

