Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,219 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Align Technology worth $1,009,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,647. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.64 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

