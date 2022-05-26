Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,609,489 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,614,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,420 shares of company stock worth $9,008,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.87. 4,027,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

