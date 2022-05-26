Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.58

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 39301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 262,811 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

