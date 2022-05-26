Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NTNX opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 486,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

