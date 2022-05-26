NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $213,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $46.85 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

