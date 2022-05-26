Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.52

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.52 and traded as low as $62.05. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 17,827 shares traded.

NVZMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

