Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,916 shares of company stock worth $187,061 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.07%.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

