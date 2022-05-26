Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.60 and its 200-day moving average is $411.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.