Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.19. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $6.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $25.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $27.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $28.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $473.52. 10,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,322. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.