Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of Northern Trust worth $269,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,017,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Northern Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

