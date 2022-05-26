Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM) Shares Up 1.6%

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:NM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 66,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 220,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
The company has a market cap of C$83.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25.
Northern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:NM)
