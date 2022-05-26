Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

JWN opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

