Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.
JWN opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.
Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
