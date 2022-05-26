Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

