Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Nordson worth $216,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

