Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 68000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
