Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 52 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 8,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Align Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $276.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.64 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

