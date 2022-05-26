Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,288.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.91 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,472.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,551.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.