Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.94 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $204.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.00. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

