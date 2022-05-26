Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.23 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $203.34 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.57 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

