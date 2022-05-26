Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 286.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,267,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,520,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $615.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

