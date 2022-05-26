Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 553 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Illumina by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

