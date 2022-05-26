Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 324 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,393. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.