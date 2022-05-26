Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

