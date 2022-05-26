Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 315 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

NYSE:DG opened at $219.00 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

