Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Nikola posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

NKLA stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nikola by 218.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

