NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 247,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,684. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.87, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

