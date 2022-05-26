NEXT (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.0570 on Exchanges

NEXT (NEXT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $354,960.47 and approximately $76.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00219724 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006240 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

