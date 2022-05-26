NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,449.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.37 or 0.00626055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00168000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001256 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008613 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

