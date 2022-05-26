NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 117949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$25.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

