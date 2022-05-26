Newton (NEW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million

Newton (NEW) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $33,897.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 155% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,756.41 or 1.12146221 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 479.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00504371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00032072 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

