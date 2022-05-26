News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.52

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 61246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

