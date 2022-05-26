Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Newell Brands by 195.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.