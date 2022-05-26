Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Newell Brands by 195.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

