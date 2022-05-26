Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 9.5% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.74. 7,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,360,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

