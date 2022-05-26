New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price Up 3.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 114,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,788,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.37.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

