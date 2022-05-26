Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

NFLX traded up $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.83. 8,509,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.88. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

