NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at HSBC

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

