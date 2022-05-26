NetEase, Inc. (NTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NTES opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

