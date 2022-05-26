NetEase, Inc. (NTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.
NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
NTES opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.