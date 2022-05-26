NetEase, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

NetEase has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

