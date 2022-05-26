Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 161290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 110.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$33.10 million and a P/E ratio of 132.50.

In related news, Director Dario Meli acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,747.80. Insiders acquired 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,120 in the last quarter.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

