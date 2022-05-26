Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading Up 1.3%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €64.96 ($69.11) and last traded at €64.50 ($68.62). 70,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.70 ($67.77).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.50 ($83.51) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($88.30) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

