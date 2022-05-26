Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.12.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $63.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

