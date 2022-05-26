NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $518.28 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $518.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.20 or 0.00017663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00082463 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00259699 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00024248 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (UST) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 698,247,411 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

