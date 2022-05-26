Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,679 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 368,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,677 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

