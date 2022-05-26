Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 209,017 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,491,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,967,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,391,000 after buying an additional 2,235,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 209,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,988. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

