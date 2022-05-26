Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,437 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.71. 38,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,682. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

