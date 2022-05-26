Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 401 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.79.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.54. 21,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.36. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.96 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

