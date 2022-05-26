Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.15. 420,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,385. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $111.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.