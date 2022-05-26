Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 124,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Target by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 130,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,140,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded up $6.78 on Thursday, hitting $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,032. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.56. Target Co. has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

