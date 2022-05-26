Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.02. 176,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,433. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.